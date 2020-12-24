Gov. Baker to Tour UMass Lowell Field Hospital as ICUs Fill

Gov. Charlie Baker will tour a field hospital deployed by the University of Massachusetts Lowell on Thursday morning as intensive care units across the state approach capacity.

He will join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, MEMA Director Samantha Phillips and officials from UMass Lowell and Lowell General Hospital at the newly-established site.

This facility was not opened in the spring when a similar field hospital was launched.

Over the past month, surging cases in Massachusetts have put mounting pressure on ICUs at hospitals across the region, with 76% of ICU beds occupied in the state as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a daily report from the state health officials Wednesday evening.

That figure reaches over 90% at some facilities, including 93% at Massachusetts General Hospital.

As more people are expected to travel over the Christmas holiday, officials are preparing for another spike in the weeks ahead.