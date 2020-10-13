Mass. Confirms 632 More Coronavirus Cases, 12 New Deaths

Massachusetts reported 632 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday and an additional 12 deaths.

There have now been 9,413 confirmed deaths and 137,565 cases, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, has risen to 1.2%, according to the report.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the daily COVID-19 report, however, is listed as 9,630, which would indicate there are 217 more deaths that are considered probable at this time.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased to 512. Of that number, 87 were listed as being in intensive care units and 27 are intubated, according to DPH.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker outlined the progress Massachusetts has made over the past several months "to prevent the silent spread" of the highly contagious virus and to prepare for a fall uptick in virus activity.

"Over the past few weeks we started to see an increase in the number of COVID cases here and across the country and in many other countries," Baker said at the State House. "For months, public health experts have forecasted this increase."

The governor said the state will be able to rapidly expand hospital capacity if necessary, and that there are sufficient personal protective equipment supplies to meet the needs of health care and human service providers but residents must continue do their part.

"We all have a role to play here, and it doesn't end when we come home from work or the supermarket," Baker said.