Police said one person is in custody after a reported road rage incident in Malden, Massachusetts, on Sunday night.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Holyoke Street, police said.

One car is believed to have hit another.

One person was taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police said one person is in custody and facing charges.

No further information was immediately available.