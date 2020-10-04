3 People, 1 Dog Seriously Injured in Crash Following Police Pursuit Near Gillette Stadium

Three people and a dog were seriously injured Sunday when a vehicle that had been pursued by police in connection to a shoplifting incident crashed head on into another vehicle near Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Foxboro police responded to a call around noon for a report of shoplifting at a CVS Pharmacy, located at 72 Washington Street inside Patriot Place. Police were given a description of two suspects, along with their vehicle, which was identified as a blue Chrysler Minivan.

An officer saw the minivan pass him in the opposite direction on North Street shortly after the call came in. When he turned his cruiser around, the minivan took off speeding, according to police, causing the officer to lose sight of the suspects' vehicle.

Less than a half of a mile later, the Foxborough police officer came upon a two-car crash involving the minivan.

The officer did not witness the accident, but a preliminary investigation reveals the minivan crashed head on with a Honda Ridgeline that was traveling northbound on North Street at Laprelot Road.

Only the driver and a dog were inside the Honda. Both suffered serious injuries. The man was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital, while his dog was taken by Foxboro Animal Control to Tufts Veterinary in Walpole.

There were two people inside the suspects' vehicle. Both suffered serious injuries and were taken to a Boston area hospital. The man was taken by medical helicopter, while the female passenger was transported via ambulance.

Neighbors say the aftermath was hard to see.

"You didn't hear any tires screeching, you just heard one big bang, and the cop saying, 'show me your hands, show me your hands!'" eyewitness Kyle Sheehan said. "You don't want to see that happen to anyone, especially someone in the neighborhood."

Massachusetts State Police and the Norfolk District Attorney's Office are assisting Foxboro police in their ongoing investigation.

Police are not releasing the names of anyone involved, pending notification of family.

No other information was provided regarding the shoplifting incident.