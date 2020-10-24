Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Nursing Home Outbreak

5 Dead, 30 Infected in Mass. Nursing Home Outbreak

Many residents have moved past their 14-day isolation period and are "on the road to recovery," administrator Jeff Schwartz posted online

Five residents of a Chelmsford nursing home have died and more have been infected in a COVID-19 outbreak, according to state health data.

Data from the state weekly public health report show five residents have died and more than 30 residents and staff have been infected at Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the Boston Herald reported.

Many residents have moved past their 14-day isolation period and are "on the road to recovery," administrator Jeff Schwartz posted online.

A spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said the state has been monitoring the outbreak and deployed a rapid response team to the center earlier this month.

More Local News

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

‘Laura's Law' to Regulate Mass. Hospital Signs Passes State Senate

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Taxi Passenger Arrested Walking on I-89 After Assaulting Driver: NH Police

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Nursing Home OutbreakMassachusettsChelmsford
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us