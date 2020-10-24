Taxi Passenger Arrested Walking on I-89 After Assaulting Driver: NH Police

A man was arrested while walking along the breakdown lane of Interstate 89 in New Hampshire Friday night after he assaulted the driver of a taxi he was in, police said.

Dax David Duclos, 44, of Hopkinton, New Hampshire, is accused of assaulting the driver while he was riding in the cab on I-89, New Hampshire State Police said.

The driver reported that he was able to pull the car over safely on the northbound highway, where the two men briefly fought. The driver was able to get back in the taxi and fled the scene, driving to a state police barracks to report the incident around 8:04 p.m., police said.

When troopers arrived, Duclos wasn't at the part of the highway where the taxi had pulled over, but his wallet was found inside of the cab, along with a small pocketknife that he'd allegedly used to assault the cab driver, police said.

Following a search between exits 2 and 3, Duclos was found, uninjured but highly intoxicated, in the breakdown lane around mile marker 4.4, according to authorities, who then place him under arrest.

Duclos is charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. He'll be arraigned at Merrimack Superior Court in Concord, according to police. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

The taxi driver in the incident did not sustain any serious injuries and was treated by Concord paramedics before being released, authorities said.