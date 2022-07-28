Local

boat rescue

5 People Rescued From Sinking Boat in Winthrop, Mass.

No one was hurt in the overnight ordeal

By John Moroney

A Boat Had to be Towed into Winthrop After it Took on Water

Five people onboard a boat in the Boston Harbor area had a close call when it began taking on water and then smoking.

Three adults and two teenagers, most of whom were visiting from out of town, were on the boat on their way back from dinner Wednesday night. The teenagers, who were sleeping in the bottom of the boat, noticed water beginning to come onboard.

All five onboard starting bailing out water, but after a couple hours, they began smelling smoke and had to cut the engine. That's when they called the U.S. Coast Guard and the Winthrop Harbormaster for help.

“The boat starts taking in water," Erin Clawson of Columbus, Ohio remembered. "My son starts saying, 'Mom the boat’s taking on water.' So we’ve been dumping buckets of water over the edge for over two hours and all the Coast Guards came to our rescue and helped us."

The family is still unsure what sparked the problem, but no one was hurt in the ordeal.

