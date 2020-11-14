Back Bay Bank Robber Caught a Mile From Scene: Police

An alleged bank robber who made off with an unspecified amount of cash from a bank in Back Bay midday Friday was caught by police just over a mile away, according to authorities.

The man, identified by police as 57-year-old Stephen Williams, had entered a bank in the area of 575 Boylston Street in the Back Bay. There, he allegedly passed a note to the bank teller implying that he was armed, and left on foot with cash.

Officers responded to the call around 12:24 p.m., according to Boston police, where they received a detailed description of the thief. Though police did not indicate which bank had been robbed, there is a Santander Bank at located at 575 Boylston St.

Not long after, an officer near 650 Albany Street in the South End ⁠— about a 1.2 mile walk from the initial incident ⁠— spotted a man matching the description and moved to speak with him.

Williams attempted to run away, but was apprehended soon after without incident, according to the Boston Police Department. Officers said they recovered cash and other evidence from Williams as he was placed into custody.

Williams will be arraigned on alleged armed robbery charges Monday in Boston Municipal Court.