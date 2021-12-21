Baker to Reveal Plan to Support Healthcare System

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to reveal a new plan to support the healthcare system as hospitals in Massachusetts struggle to meet demand.

Hospitals across the state are critically close to or even exceeding capacity due to staffing shortages, an uptick in COVID-19 cases and an increase in the number of people needing in-patient care.

Earlier this month, Baker ordered hospitals dealing with “critical” staffing shortages and an influx of patients to cut elective services and procedures by 50%. Certain non-essential, elective services and procedures were already reduced by 30% last month. He has also said he is exploring the possibility of activating the National Guard to help out in hospitals.

COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts continue to rise, and so is concern about hospital capacity.

"If we continue down this road here with this kind of case increase, we will not be able to maintain critical infrastructure: hospitals keeping the lights on, keeping food on the shelves," said Dr. Shira Doron, hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center. "It’s quite urgent that we think about this question.”

Baker is scheduled to detail his plan at a 9 a.m. press conference at the Massachusetts State House along with Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders.

The new plan comes as the omicron variant becomes the dominant version of the coronavirus in Massachusetts and across the U.S.

Researchers at the Broad Institute estimate that the highly mutated variant has been dominant in Massachusetts since Dec. 17, less than two weeks after it was first detected in a woman in Middlesex County.

Just over a week ago, the mutation made up less than 2% of new cases in Massachusetts. Within one week, it shot up to 38%. Nationally, omicron accounted for 73% of new infections last week, nearly a six-fold increase in omicron's share of U.S. infections in just seven days.

Massachusetts health officials reported another 13,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 new deaths Monday, in a report that includes data from over the weekend. This weekend's cases average to about 4,572 per day, after Friday brought 6,345 new cases, the most in one day since January.

The number of patients in Massachusetts hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1,513. The figure was once nearly 4,000, but reached under an average of 85 at one point in July. Of those currently hospitalized, 432 are fully vaccinated, 347 are in intensive care units and 203 are intubated.