Boston Police Search for Missing 12-Year-Old

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Yadiel Tejada was last seen around 2 p.m. at the Burger King in South Boston, located at 280 W Broadway. His phone was last pinged in the area of 1216 Dorchester Ave. at 9:16 p.m. Tejada was seen wearing his school uniform, which is a blue shirt, dark blue hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

