Boston Women's March 2020: What You Need to Know

The Boston Women's March, in opposition to President Trump and his attempt to appoint a new Supreme Court justice, will look a little different this year, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, thousands of people flocked to the Boston Common for the event. However, due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases across Massachusetts, participants are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing this year.

The Women's March in Boston was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Boston Common, according to the event's website. The website describes the event as a "march against fascism and the biggest threat to our democracy."

Several other marches will take place throughout the Bay State Saturday, including demonstrations in Amesbury, Andover, Arlington, Falmouth, Mashpee, Plymouth, Scituate, Weston and Worcester. To find a demonstration happening near you, go to the national march website's event map.

These demonstrations come just days ahead of the Senate Judiciary Committee's expected vote to recommend Amy Coney Barrett to the full Senate on Oct. 22. A final vote is expected to happen by the end of the month.

Barrett would take the seat of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died just under one month ago. If appointed, Barrett would create a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court.

The first Boston Women's March took place on January 21, 2017, following Trump's inauguration. The march in Boston was one of many worldwide demonstrations that day, the first full day of Trump's presidency.

The first worldwide Women's March was the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.