Child, 11, Hit by School Bus in Braintree, Police Say

An 11-year-old child was hit by a school bus in Braintree, Massachusetts, Friday, police said.

The crash took place about 2:30 p.m. on Hillside Road, and the child -- who wasn't identified -- was taken to a hospital in Boston, Braintree police said.

They didn't know the extent of the child's injuries but said the 11-year-old was "conscious and alert" after the crash.

Hillside Road was closed as police investigated. Footage from the scene showed the school bus had "Braintree Public Schools" written on the side.

POLICE ACTIVITY: At appx 2:30, an 11 y/o was struck by a school bus on Hillside Rd. The juvenile was transported to a Boston hospital with unknown injuries, however was conscious and alert on scene. Hillside Rd is closed due to the investigation. — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) September 24, 2021

