Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Braintree

Child, 11, Hit by School Bus in Braintree, Police Say

Braintree police didn't know the extent of the child's injuries but said the 11-year-old was "conscious and alert" after the crash.

By Asher Klein

A school bus that hit a child in Braintree, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

An 11-year-old child was hit by a school bus in Braintree, Massachusetts, Friday, police said.

The crash took place about 2:30 p.m. on Hillside Road, and the child -- who wasn't identified -- was taken to a hospital in Boston, Braintree police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They didn't know the extent of the child's injuries but said the 11-year-old was "conscious and alert" after the crash.

Hillside Road was closed as police investigated. Footage from the scene showed the school bus had "Braintree Public Schools" written on the side.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

Braintreeschool busBraintree Police DepartmentBraintree Public Schools
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us