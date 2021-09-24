Child, 11, Hit by School Bus in Braintree, Police Say

An 11-year-old child was hit by a school bus in Braintree, Massachusetts, Friday, police said.
The crash took place about 2:30 p.m. on Hillside Road, and the child -- who wasn't identified -- was taken to a hospital in Boston, Braintree police said.
They didn't know the extent of the child's injuries but said the 11-year-old was "conscious and alert" after the crash.
Hillside Road was closed as police investigated. Footage from the scene showed the school bus had "Braintree Public Schools" written on the side.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.