Has the bull on the loose in Boston moooved on?

It's been three days since a cow wandering through Boston's Roslindale neighborhood escaped animal control officers, and it's still on the loose, officials said Tuesday.

The cow — actually a bull — has not been located, despite multiple searches, Boston Animal Care and Control said in an update to their original Facebook post from Saturday.

The agency even sent up a heat-sensing drone, but didn't find the animal.

Animal Care and Control did share more information about where the bull came from: "a resident who was unaware that farm animals, with the exception of permitted chickens, are not allowed within the City of Boston."

But they didn't say what setting the bovine was kept in.

The bull was first spotted near the intersection of Stella and Harding roads, between Hyde Park Avenue and Calvary Cemetery.

Anyone who's eyed the bull was asked not to seize it by its horns but to call the city at 311 or animal control at 617-635-5348.