Cyber Monday Sales Soaring

Cyber Monday is in full swing with online sales expected to surpass last year’s.

The holiday shopping season is moving quickly and at the Amazon fulfilment center in Fall River, Massachusetts, 1,200 workers are shifting into overdrive to stay on top of the record-breaking shopping online.

“We’re planned to ship more than 80,000 orders on a single day, that’s about double what we do on a normal day,” noted Amazon New England General Manager Katin Miller.

Cyber Monday is the year’s biggest online shopping day, with consumer behavior changing, favoring cyber deals.

“Now consumers have all the information right at their fingertips to see who has the best sale,” she added.

With inflation near a four-decade high, shoppers are hunting for deals online.

Amazon recently opened up its state-of-the-art robotics facility in Massachusetts to show off some of the newest robots that are working to make home delivery even faster.

The National Retail Federation expects 63.9 million people to shop on Cyber Monday, with a record $9.12 billion already spent online on Black Friday alone – 48% of those sales were made on smartphones, nearly doubling the number from last year.

For those shopping online, read the product details as to avoid getting buyer’s remorse.

Also try to avoid shopping on obscure websites because that’s where scammers like to lurk.

And keep track of your package while it’s being shipped so you can pick it up from your porch as soon as possible and prevent it from being stolen.

“Statistics say that one in four will be a victim of these so-called porch pirates or package thefts,” said Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslam, referencing a survey by The National Neighborhood Watch.

According to the BBB, people in New England are receiving text messages that appear to be from package delivery services but are actually fraudulent.

Haslam is alerting online shoppers to be on top of online orders.

“There are things you can do to prevent this,” he said. “And that is making sure that your home when your packages are delivered, you can make sure your packages of valuables require a signature.”

If your package is stolen, police encourage victim to report it immediately. Also alert the company you ordered it from, as they could help refund or replace the ordered product.