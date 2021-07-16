Drive-by Shooting on NH Interstate Leaves 4 Injured

Four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, early Friday morning, police said.

The victims came to New Hampshire from New York to attend an event at Jewel Nightclub, police said. After leaving the show, they were involved in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 293 in Manchester just before 2 a.m. Friday.

All of the victims' injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

Police say a caller reported a shooting around 1:45 a.m. Friday and made reference to the Jewel Nightclub. Minutes later, a car arrived at Elliot Hospital in Manchester and dropped off four gunshot victims.

Officers responding to the hospital and the nightclub said they heard a gunshot in the area. They followed a blue Audi that sped off from the scene. When they tried to stop the car, the suspects drove off.

Again, officers followed the car. The Audi eventually crashed on a dead-end street. It then backed into a parked pickup truck and drove into one of the officer's cruisers, police said.

Dy'vee Spencer, 21, and Jose Jusino, 21, both of Springfield, Massachusetts, were arrested.

Spencer was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, and disobeying an officer. Jusino was charged with resisting arrest. It was not clear if either had an attorney.

The officer who was in the cruiser was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

The gunshot police said they heard is still under investigation, and it is not clear if it was connected to the interstate shooting.