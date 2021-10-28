Driver Indicted in Boston Harbor Speedboat Crash That Killed Somerville Woman

The owner and operator of a speedboat that crashed in Boston Harbor last July, killing a 27-year-old Somerville woman who was on board, has been indicted on multiple charges.

Ryan Denver, 38, of Boston's Seaport neighborhood, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Jeanica Julce's distraught father Wilfred spoke to NBC10 Boston Sunday night and described his daughter as very outgoing and well respected. She had a smile that lit up the room, he said.

Denver owned a speedboat he named "Make It Go Away," and was operating the 37-foot-long vessel in Boston Harbor in the early morning hours of July 17, 2021, prosecutors said. Around 2:50 a.m., the boat struck a day marker buoy head-on "with such destructive force," according to the district attorney's office, that the boat sank, sending all eight people on board into the harbor.

While the others were all rescued, it took nearly 13 hours for the U.S. Coast Guard and state and local police to find Jeanica Julce's body in the water.

Jeanica Julce's family is devastated after the 27-year-old Somerville woman's body was recovered from Boston Harbor after a nearly 13-hour search.

“Jeanica was a vibrant young woman with a beautiful life ahead of her. She deserved better than to lose everything because of another individual’s recklessness," Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. "That her life ended in this manner is heartbreaking. My office is here to support her loved ones and the surviving victims of this crash to ensure they receive the support and resources they deserve."

The district attorney's office said more information about the case will be disclosed at Denver's arraignment, scheduled for Nov. 19.