Boston

Woman stole $12K in East Boston ATM card scam, police say

Boston shared images of the woman and asked anyone who knows who she is to call them

By Asher Klein

A woman whom Boston police are looking to identify for allegedly stealing $12,000 from someone by stealing their ATM card in a scam.
Handout

Boston police are looking for a woman they say withdrew $12,000 from a person's bank account last month after convincing them there was a problem with an ATM.

The person used the ATM, on Porter Street in East Boston the morning of Saturday, June 22, then told the person who used it next that it had an error, police said Tuesday.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

She then stole that person's ATM card and took out $12,000, according to police, who shared images of the woman and asked anyone who knows who she is to call them at 617-343-4234.

More Boston news

Boston 5 hours ago

‘An absolute joke': Riders express frustration after equipment derailment on Red Line causes delays

forecast 3 hours ago

Heat index in Boston could potentially hit 100 degrees Tuesday

Boston 6 hours ago

Migrant families must leave Logan airport Tuesday

This article tagged under:

BostonCrime and CourtsBoston Police DepartmentEast Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us