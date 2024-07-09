Woman stole $12K in East Boston ATM card scam, police say

Boston police are looking for a woman they say withdrew $12,000 from a person's bank account last month after convincing them there was a problem with an ATM.

The person used the ATM, on Porter Street in East Boston the morning of Saturday, June 22, then told the person who used it next that it had an error, police said Tuesday.

She then stole that person's ATM card and took out $12,000, according to police, who shared images of the woman and asked anyone who knows who she is to call them at 617-343-4234.