FIRST ALERT: Evening Wintry Mix Brings Dangerous Icy Conditions

Travel could be tricky, but power outages should be isolated.

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

We’re expecting another round of wintry precipitation coming up for Monday and Tuesday. Most of the mix will be light tomorrow. Precipitation will be getting heavier Monday night into Tuesday.

Cold air can be stubborn, which means even if the forecast models show the wintry mix changing to rain, that transition takes a bit longer. A period of icing is possible.

Ice accretions will be around a half inch or under, just the damage threshold. Travel could be tricky, but power outages should be isolated.

Wednesday will be quiet and colder with highs in the upper 20s.

The next storm will move in Thursday into Friday. This storm will cut across the Great Lakes, putting New England on the warm side of the storm.

A burst of snow will change to ice and rain and continue into the day on Friday. It’s possible that several inches of snow could fall before a change to rain. Next weekend, we will be dry and quiet.

