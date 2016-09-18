Expect a Taste of Fall Soon

With temperatures in the 80s and dewpoints around 70°, it feels more like the middle of summer than the middle of September.

If you are NOT a fan of the warmth and humidity — here’s a countdown for you!

On Thursday it’s the autumnal equinox! It does appear some cooler air will be moving in just as we flip from summer to fall. One week from today, we could see our first inland frost (and even freeze) of the season. The average low temperature in Boston is in the mid 50s. Even though I’m not expecting a frost in the city, low temperatures will likely drop into the 40s. I think it’s time to dig the light jacket out of the closet!