Flames Rip Through House in Watertown: LIVE VIDEO

A house is on fire in Watertown, Massachusetts, sending black smoke into the sky Thursday afternoon.

Aerial footage showed flames coming from the roof of the home.

Watertown police urged people to avoid the area of Maple Street, where the house was on fire, and nearby Galen Street.

Cambridge firefighters said they were assisting with the blaze.

NBC10 Boston A fire burning at a Watertown, Massachusetts, home on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.