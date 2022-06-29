Man, 44, Shot in Taunton

A 44-year-old man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Taunton, Massachusetts, police said.

Taunton police were called to Mador Ave. around 8:10 p.m. for a reported shooting. The victim, identified only as a Taunton man, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on his condition.

No further details were shared, including any information on a possible suspect or motive.

The shooting is being actively investigated by Taunton police. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Robert Kramer at 508-821-1475, ext. 3323.