Man Seriously Injured After Being Shot by Police in Pepperell

A police officer shot a man while serving a warrant Thursday in Pepperell, Massachusetts.

The Pepperell Police Department said two officers responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. to a home on Tarbell Street, where a 30-year-old man was wanted on a civil commitment warrant.

"As a result of events that transpired in the home, one Pepperell officer discharged his service weapon striking the 30-year-old male," police said in a statement.

The department added that the man allegedly had a knife.

The man was taken to Lowell General Hospital by ambulance before being taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. His injuries were described by police as serious.

One of the police officers was also treated and released from Nashoba Valley Medical Center.

Police said the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting.

Authorities did not release the man's identity. No further information was immediately available.