Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
police shooting

Man Seriously Injured After Being Shot by Police in Pepperell

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday

By Mike Pescaro

A man was shot by police Thursday in Pepperell, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston

A man was shot by police Thursday in Pepperell, Massachusetts.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A police officer shot a man while serving a warrant Thursday in Pepperell, Massachusetts.

The Pepperell Police Department said two officers responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. to a home on Tarbell Street, where a 30-year-old man was wanted on a civil commitment warrant.

"As a result of events that transpired in the home, one Pepperell officer discharged his service weapon striking the 30-year-old male," police said in a statement.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Black Lives Matter 49 mins ago

Asian American Leaders Show Support for Black Counterparts in Boston's Chinatown

coronavirus 1 hour ago

25 New Coronavirus Deaths, 226 New Cases Reported in Mass.

The department added that the man allegedly had a knife.

The man was taken to Lowell General Hospital by ambulance before being taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. His injuries were described by police as serious.

One of the police officers was also treated and released from Nashoba Valley Medical Center.

Police said the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office is investigating the shooting.

Authorities did not release the man's identity. No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

police shootingMassachusettsPepperell
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us