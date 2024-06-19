Man charged in Dorchester armed robbery

A local man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, Boston police said Wednesday.

Jose Ramirez-Martinez, 38, was charged with armed robbery after the incident early Wednesday morning. Investigators allege that he approached the victim on Columbia Road around 12:30 a.m., showed a gun and demanded money. He is also accused of pistol-whipping the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Ramirez-Martinez initially made off with $140. He was located and taken into custody not far from the robbery scene.