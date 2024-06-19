Dorchester

Man charged in Dorchester armed robbery

Jose Ramirez-Martinez is accused of threatening the victim with a gun and pistol-whipping them during the robbery

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

A local man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, Boston police said Wednesday.

Jose Ramirez-Martinez, 38, was charged with armed robbery after the incident early Wednesday morning. Investigators allege that he approached the victim on Columbia Road around 12:30 a.m., showed a gun and demanded money. He is also accused of pistol-whipping the victim.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Ramirez-Martinez initially made off with $140. He was located and taken into custody not far from the robbery scene.

More Boston news

Massachusetts Jun 19

Massachusetts 911 outage was not the result of a cyberattack, officials say

Celtics Jun 19

Celtics to celebrate 18th title with victory parade

This article tagged under:

Dorchester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us