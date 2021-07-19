Man Charged With Murder in Deadly Brockton Stabbing

A man was arrested Monday on a murder charge after a deadly stabbing in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The stabbing happened Sunday evening on the 500 block of North Main Street, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 7:30 p.m. and arrived to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his chest.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Eric Cohen, a former Holbrook resident, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, then to Brigham and Women's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Monday morning.

State and local police arrested 40-year-old Keith Disharoom of Brockton around 3 p.m. Monday, according to prosecutors. He has been charged with murder.

The case remains under investigation, but authorities do not believe the attack to be random.

Disharoom is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.