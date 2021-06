A man is dead after being shot by police in Pittsfield, New Hampshire, on Monday.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said only that officials are responding to a police shooting and that one man has died as a result of the incident. They did not say where or when the shooting occurred.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released because his family has not yet been notified.

No police officers or other individuals were harmed.

No further details were released.