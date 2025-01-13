Springfield

Man killed in Springfield shooting

Officers found the victim when they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Oakland Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police

A man was killed in a shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers found the victim, described as an adult male, when they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Oakland Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

The case is under investigation by the Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit and Hampden District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES, type SOLVE and your tip.

