Man killed in Springfield shooting

A man was killed in a shooting in Springfield, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers found the victim, described as an adult male, when they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Oakland Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The case is under investigation by the Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit and Hampden District Attorney's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES, type SOLVE and your tip.