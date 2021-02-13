Manchester Shooting Sends Man to Hospital

One man is in the hospital after he was shot in Manchester, New Hampshire Saturday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the area of 351 Chestnut Street, just a half-mile from the SNHU Arena.

The shooting victim is 62 years old. He was immediately brought to Elliot Hospital, police said.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.