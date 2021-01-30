Local

Gunshot Fired on Streets of Manchester, NH

Officers recovered a shell casing in the road but have not found any victims

By Alec Greaney

A gunshot was fired shortly after midnight Saturday in Manchester, New Hampshire, as bars closed in the area, but no one appeared to be struck, authorities said.

Around 1:30 a.m., police officers near Wilson and Hayward Streets heard a single shot nearby, as several cars and pedestrians were heading home from a night out.

Officers recovered a shell casing in the road but have not found any victims.

The incident is still under investigation.

