Gunshot Fired on Streets of Manchester, NH

A gunshot was fired shortly after midnight Saturday in Manchester, New Hampshire, as bars closed in the area, but no one appeared to be struck, authorities said.
Around 1:30 a.m., police officers near Wilson and Hayward Streets heard a single shot nearby, as several cars and pedestrians were heading home from a night out.
Officers recovered a shell casing in the road but have not found any victims.
The incident is still under investigation.