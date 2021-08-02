Local

Marty Walsh

Marty Walsh Returns to Boston, Touts Paid Leave for All

He gave remarks as part of the “Paid Leave for All” campaign on Monday afternoon

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh returned to Boston Monday to promote paid family and medical leave in his first public appearance in the city since joining the Biden administration.

Walsh was scheduled to give remarks in front of the Boston Public Library as part of the “Paid Leave for All” campaign, a cross-country bus tour calling on lawmakers to pass a national paid leave policy.

Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, as well as Boston City Councilors Matt O’Malley, Annissa Essaibi George and Andrea Campbell were also set to participate in the event.

Since leaving his mayor post, questions have arisen over Walsh’s decision to promote fired police commissioner Dennis White while serving as mayor of Boston.

Former Mayor Marty Walsh could not have expected the controversy he would create as he swore in the new Boston Police Commissioner
White was appointed quickly by Walsh following the resignation of William Gross, but worked as commissioner for two days before Walsh suspended him after the Boston Globe inquired about past allegations of domestic violence contained in court records.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey, Walsh's successor, fired White in June after a protracted legal battle.

This article tagged under:

Marty WalshKim Janeydennis whitepaid leave for all
