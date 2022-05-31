Mass. Baseball Coach Accused of Raping 15-Year-Old Girl

A Massachusetts man is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a facility where he worked as a baseball coach, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Keith Forbes, 45, of Wakefield, was working at the Extra Innings batting cages in Woburn in 2008 when the incident occurred, prosecutors said.

The DA's office alleges that Forbes met the victim, who was a sophomore in high school at the time, at the facility while he worked as a coach and instructor. Forbes allegedly lured the teen into his office by asking her to look at his broken computer. When she was in the office, Forbes is accused of sexually assaulting her, refusing to stop when she asked. He then asked the victim not to tell anyone, according to the DA.

Forbes is also accused of having inappropriate conversations with the teen and kissing the victim in a second incident. After the second attack, the victim left and never came back.

Forbes faces one count of rape of a child. He was arraigned Tuesday and released on personal recognizance. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

The next scheduled court date is June 15.

The Extra Innings Woburn location appears to be permanently closed.