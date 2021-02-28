Mass. Boy, 9, Teaching Black History Lessons Online Says He Wants to Change the World

The coronavirus pandemic has been a struggle for so many kids, but one Massachusetts boy found a way to thrive. Throughout the month of February, 9-year-old Darien Moriset taught his own Black history lessons online -- proving you're never too young to teach.

The Reading boy, who says he wants to change the world, hosted a live Zoom lesson every night, spotlighting prominent figures in Black history -- from famous athletes like Serena Williams to legendary singers like Stevie Wonder. There were powerful poetic performances and even some live entertainment.

Darien says he didn't know he loved teaching people before all of this -- an idea that came from his godmother, Tiffany Brathwaite.

Brathwaite mentioned it to her godson, and Darien stepped up in a way she and his parents never expected.

"There’s something about learning from a child that just makes your heart explode," she said.

"Just seeing how interested he is and the motivation he has within himself to continue, this has been awesome," Coreen Moriset said of her son.

Darien said it's been a lot of work.

"But fun work," he said. "There’s a difference."

As the month went on, more and more students joined Darien's class, and he even got a special virtual visit from a couple of Boston Celtics players, including Grant Williams.

"He was definitely star struck," Darien's mom said. "He loves the Celtics and he just didn’t even know what to say."

As Black History Month comes to a close, we are celebrating this young man with big plans.

"I’m thinking about being a singer, dancer, pianist, scientist..." Darien shared of his future plans.

Darien has had a huge impact on the people around him, including his godmother, who said she is just so proud of what Darien has accomplished.

When asked what it feels like to have people thank him, Darien said, "It’s just amazing. It's completely amazing."

Darien has promised that he'll continue his Zoom lessons -- maybe not every day but at least once a week.