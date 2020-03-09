The number of confirmed or presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus in Massachusetts has increased to 41, up from 28 on Sunday, according to state health officials.

Forty of the state's cases are presumed to be positive, according to the Department of Public Health. Only one case has been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Five of the cases are in Berkshire County, 15 in Middlesex, 10 each in Norfolk and Suffolk and one in Worcester. Eighteen are female and 23 are male. Health officials said four of the patients were hospitalized, while the other 37 were not.

State health officials say 32 of the cases had a direct connection to a conference held by the biotech company Biogen from Feb. 24 to 27 at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston's Seaport District. Four others are travel related and the origin of the remaining cases are under investigation.

The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Massachusetts remains low at this time, according to state health officials.

City health officials have said there is currently no evidence of community transmission in Boston and that the risk remains low at this time.

The state's first and so far only confirmed case of the coronavirus was announced on Feb. 1 in a university student who had recently traveled back to Boston from Wuhan, China. The UMass Boston student, who is in his 20s and lives in Boston, returned from China on Jan. 28 and sought medical attention the following day for a runny nose.

His case was confirmed Jan. 31 and he was quarantined in his home, according to health officials. The man's few close contacts were identified and monitored for any signs of symptoms.

Dr. Michael J. Ryan of the World Health Organization answered questions on Monday about the spread of the coronavirus.

As of last week, 719 people have been subject to self-quarantine in Massachusetts because of COVID-19, officials said. Of those, 470 people have completed monitoring and are no longer quarantined, while 249 are currently quarantined.