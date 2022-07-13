Mayor Wu to Name New Boston Top Cop Wednesday

Boston on Wednesday will find out who will lead the city’s police force as top cop after more than a year without one.

Mayor Michelle Wu is slated to make the announcement on a Roxbury playground at 11 a.m. after a months-long search.

Soon after she was elected last year, Wu said she hoped to name a new police commissioner in early 2022. In January, the mayor appointed a five-member panel to lead the search for the next commissioner, which involved months of public input hearings and interviews.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced that she has fired embattled Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White.

The announcement of a new top cop comes after Former Mayor Kim Janey terminated Dennis White as the city's police commissioner last June over domestic violence accusations, which White denied. Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long has been acting as commissioner since then.

As of last week, the search was narrowed down to four candidates. Wu has said that the new commissioner would have to live in the city, among other requirements.