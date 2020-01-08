Local
Meghan and Harry

Meghan and Harry Follow Just 1 Instagram Account, and It Belongs to a Boston Journalist

Talk about a "follow back" situation

By Asher Klein

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Britain's Prince Harry and his American-born wife, the former Meghan Markle, made major news through their Instagram account Wednesday by announcing there that they are stepping back from the United Kingdom's royal family.

That account has more than 10 million followers, but it follows just one other account — a project run by a Boston journalist called @goodnews_movement.

It was founded by Michelle Figueroa, who says on her Twitter page she's from Boston, as The Boston Globe first pointed out last week.

Meghan and Harry said they spotlighted @goodnews_movement because it "covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community." They've used the official Instagram account for the duke and duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan's royal titles, to highlight good causes before, but they said last week that featuring a single account was a new way of continuing that tradition.

The @goodnews_movement page posts several times a day about people helping other do-gooders in moments of crisis, like the recent string of earthquakes in Puerto Rico and the ongoing Australian wildfires, or just with words of advice or other kindnesses.

A post on the page last week called it an honor and humbling to have been featured by the Sussexes that way, saying it's "a labor of love" to highlight the good news in the world.

@goodnews_movement has gained more than 50,000 followers in the week since Meghan and Harry posted about it, according to social media analytics website Socialblade.

For the record, the account does indeed follow Meghan and Harry back.

Local

