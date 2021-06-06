Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lake gardner beach

Minor Rescued From Water in Amesbury

Lake Gardner Beach will remain closed for a few days while police investigate

By Abby Vervaeke

Getty Images

A minor was recovered from the water at Lake Gardner Beach in Amesbury, Massachusetts on Sunday.

Amesbury Police and Fire responded to a 911 call reporting that someone was drowning at approximately 3:51 p.m., according to police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim did not have a pulse when they were pulled from the water, according to police. Paramedics performed CPR before the victim was transferred to to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 1 hour ago

Janey to Give Public Safety Update After Declaring ‘New Direction' for Boston Police

Amplify Latinx 2 hours ago

Amplify Latinx Announces Lineup of 2021 Conference Keynotes and Speakers

Police said emergency room staff were able to establish a pulse before the victim was transferred to a Boston-area hospital via Boston MedFlight.

The victim’s identity and age has not been released.

Lake Gardner beach will remain closed for a few days while police investigate the incident.

This article tagged under:

lake gardner beachdrowningAmesburyAnna Jaques HospitalAmesbury police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us