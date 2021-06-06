Minor Rescued From Water in Amesbury

A minor was recovered from the water at Lake Gardner Beach in Amesbury, Massachusetts on Sunday.
Amesbury Police and Fire responded to a 911 call reporting that someone was drowning at approximately 3:51 p.m., according to police.
The victim did not have a pulse when they were pulled from the water, according to police. Paramedics performed CPR before the victim was transferred to to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport.
Police said emergency room staff were able to establish a pulse before the victim was transferred to a Boston-area hospital via Boston MedFlight.
The victim’s identity and age has not been released.
Lake Gardner beach will remain closed for a few days while police investigate the incident.