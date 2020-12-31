Local

Multiple People Injured in Overnight Braintree Crash

The crash happened around 1 a.m. near the new Exit 40, police said

By Shauna Golden

Several people were injured in a Braintree, Massachusetts, crash overnight, according to police.

State police responded to a crash in the area of Route 3 south near the new Exit 40 around 1 a.m. The road has not been closed, police said.

Multiple people were injured and taken to local hospitals, though police did not give an exact number. Police did not provide details on the severity of the injuries.

Police did not immediately provide any further information.

