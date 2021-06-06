Near Drowning Under Investigation in Dedham

Police in Dedham, Massachusetts are investigating the circumstances which led to the near-drowning of a 17-year-old boy who is believed to remain in critical condition Sunday.

Dedham Police said they responded to an address on Netta Road, which has a backyard pool, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, where first responders discovered bystanders giving CPR to the victim.

First responders proceeded to render air to the victim, police said, after which he was taken to a hospital in Boston via ambulance.

Dedham Police said Sunday afternoon that the victim is believed to still be in critical condition.

A graduation party was taking place at the residence, police learned.

Officials at Dedham Public Schools have been consulted to ensure support is made available to the community, police said.

"Yesterday our administrators, students and staff were honored to be able to celebrate the graduating Class of 2021 and we are deeply saddened and shaken by this unfortunate turn of events," a spokesperson from Dedham Public Schools wrote in a statement.

Additional details on support available to students and families will be released Sunday evening, according to the statement.

"As we navigate this distressing news, students and families are encouraged to take advantage of the support services available, and also reminded to help us protect the privacy of the families involved by avoiding speculation and rumor," wrote the spokesperson.