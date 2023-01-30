No School Monday in Woburn as Teachers Go on Strike

Teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, were preparing to strike Monday morning, after educators and the city failed to reach an agreement on contracts Sunday.

The sticking points included pay for teachers and paraprofessionals, as well as class size.

Both sides said they didn’t want it to come to this, but after 25 negotiation sessions – Sunday's for eight hours – no deal meant no school on Monday.

Tensions were high Sunday night between Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin and the more than 500 members of the Woburn Teachers Association — after the union called for the strike and the mayor called off school for the more than 4,000 students in the city.

Mayor Galvin said they offered 10% pay increases for teachers over three years, and the union countered with 14.75%.

The teachers’ association said they’re not only focused on their pay, but the pay for paraprofessionals, as well as smaller class sizes.

“We’re not trying to be millionaires," Woburn Teachers Association President Barbara Locke said. "We’re just trying to make a livable wage so we can feed our families, and especially our ESPs. Such a darn shame.”

The city's mayor fired back at the teachers.

A last-minute meeting was underway Sunday night between the teachers union and the school committee after the sides had not been able to come to an agreement.

“The kids are going to be inconvenienced, the parents are going to be inconvenienced, and for the teachers to say they have no other options, it’s outrageous," Mayor Galvin said.

Mayor Galvin said he plans to go to superior court and get an injunction to stop the strike. The teachers, however, plan to be walking the picket lines at 8 a.m.

Negotiations are scheduled to resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday.