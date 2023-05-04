Over 360 Rodents Surrendered by Boston-Area Pet Store Need New Homes

The Animal Rescue League of Boston will soon be looking for homes for more than 360 rodents that were surrendered by a Boston-area pet store.

Some of the small animals being brought to ARL were accidentally bred after their sexes were misidentified at pet stores.

The mice, hamsters, rats and one chinchilla, also known as pocket pets, will receive a thorough veterinary exam before being put up for adoption.

The ARL encourages anyone to visit a local shelter instead of a pet store if they want to find a new pet.

For more information on these and other pets, you can visit the ARL website here.

PHOTOS: Animal Rescue League Takes in Over 360 Rodents from Pet Store