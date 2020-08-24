Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Springfield

Park Honoring Fallen Officers in Springfield Defaced With Graffiti

The vandalism occurred at Beauregard & Schiavina Memorial Park in Springfield

Police lights
Shutterstock

A Massachusetts park named in honor of two police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty has been vandalized with anti-police graffiti.

Retired Springfield police Sgt. John Delaney told Masslive.com that he cried Sunday when he saw that someone spray painted anti-police acronyms on the memorial at Beauregard & Schiavina Memorial Park in Springfield.

 "This was a serene place and this had to be done by a horrible character who hates police,'' Delaney said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Phillips Exeter Academy 3 mins ago

Former Phillips Exeter Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student for Years

forecast 24 mins ago

Strong, Severe Storms Move Through New England Monday Afternoon

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Officers Michael Schiavina and Alain Beauregard were shot by an 18-year-old man during a routine traffic stop in 1985. Schiavina, 28, died shortly after surgery, and Beauregard, 29, died several days later. Their assailant killed himself several days later.

 Beauregard's widow, Doris Beauregard-Shecrallah, said she was devastated when Delaney told her about the graffiti.

"I'm still crying about it,'' she said. "We have to find a way to solve this anger, this madness. What are we doing to our world? What are we teaching our kids?''

The graffiti comes at a time of heightened tension and protest following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Police are investigating the graffiti.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SpringfieldMassachusettsBeauregard & Schiavina Memorial Park
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us