Partial Closure on MBTA's Red Line on Saturday

The closure will allow crews to replace a signal house at Ashmont station.

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you plan to use the Red Line to get around on Saturday, be aware that the MBTA will stop train service between the JFK/UMass and Mattapan stations for most of the day.

Alternate service is being provided, including shuttle buses in both directions from the start of service until the work is complete.

“We know any diversion in regular train service can be a frustration, and we thank our Ashmont and Mattapan Line riders for their patience as we accomplish this important work,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. “When this work is complete, it will ultimately translate into a better, more reliable commute for our Ashmont and Mattapan riders.”

In addition to the Ashmont station signal house replacement, crews will take advantage of the scheduled outage to carry out a radar scan of the corridor.

Red Line train and trolley service should return to normal around 6 p.m.

For more information, visit mbta.com.

