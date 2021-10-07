LIVE UPDATES: Person Barricaded in a Brockton Home, Officer Shot, Police Say

A police officer was shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, Thursday, officials said, while a suspect was barricaded inside of a home.
The shooting took place on Taber Avenue, Brockton police said. The officer's condition wasn't immediately available; they were taken to Boston Medical Center with a heavy police escort.
No more information was immediately available.
A large number of police were at two nearby scenes in Brockton Thursday evening.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
This article will be updated when more information is available. Watch the news at 7 above.