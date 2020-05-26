Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Photos From ‘Hunting Whitey’

5 photos
1/5
Authors Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman with the cover of their new book, "Hunting Whitey."
2/5
A photo of James "Whitey" Bulger's arrest in California. Photo courtesy: Miguel Mejia
3/5
4/5
A photo of the arrest of James "Whitey" Bulger and Catherine Greig. Photo courtesy: Miguel Mejia
5/5
A photo of James "Whitey" Bulger in prison. Photo courtesy: Chip Janis

This article tagged under:

Whitey BulgerJames "Whitey" Bulger

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Marking Memorial Day in Mass.
PHOTOS: Marking Memorial Day in Mass.
PHOTOS: Pets’ Hilarious Pandemic Haircuts and Hairdos
PHOTOS: Pets’ Hilarious Pandemic Haircuts and Hairdos
PHOTOS: Flags Adorn Boston’s Seaport District to Honor Fallen Veterans
PHOTOS: Flags Adorn Boston’s Seaport District to Honor Fallen Veterans
Trump Supporters Rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania
Trump Supporters Rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us