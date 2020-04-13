Local
PHOTOS: Strong Winds Causing Damage Across New England

Thousands are without power as trees and power lines are down across the region

By Gaia De Simoni

Belmont Police Department

New England is already beginning to see downed trees and power outages as a result of Monday's powerful storm.

Police in Belmont, Massachusetts, posted photos on Twitter of downed power lines and trees on Harriett Avenue, while in Lowell a tree crashed right into a multi-family home.

Medford Firefighters posted photos on Twitter of a downed tree limb that fell onto a passing car at Suffolk Street and Wyman Street. Authorities said the driver was unharmed.

Strong to damaging winds are expected to continue lashing the region Monday, with gusts to 65 mph and in some cases to 75 mph.

Photos:

