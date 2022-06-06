Local

crash

Pickup Truck Crashes Into Salem Home

Salem police said the driver is being charged with operating under the influence, speeding and a marked lanes violation after crashing into a Jefferson Avenue home

By Alysha Palumbo

A pickup truck crashed into the front of a house overnight in Salem, Massachusetts.

The driver is facing several charges after crashing into a Jefferson Avenue home around 12:30 a.m. Monday. The front end of the truck smashed into the front porch and even damaged the foundation.

Inspectors were on site earlier Monday morning to check the structural integrity of the building before it was boarded up.

Salem police said the driver is being charged with operating under the influence, speeding and a marked lanes violation. The driver has not been identified.

The driver was taken to the hospital. No word on the driver's condition or whether the home is safe to live in. No further information was immediately available.

