Biden returning to NH Tuesday for comments on prescription drug pricing

President Joe Biden is coming back to New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Biden is set to give a speech in Concord on his administration's efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs, the White House said. They didn't share more specifics.

When Biden was last in New Hampshire, in May, he was still the Democratic candidate for president. He also stopped in Boston on that trip for fundraisers.

The president started his trip with an official White House event to discuss veterans benefits in New Hampshire before attending a series of campaign receptions in Boston.

But in July, Biden decided to end his re-election campaign and threw his support behind his vice president, Kamala Harris. She leads former President Donald Trump in recent polls of New Hampshire.

Before his trip to Concord on Tuesday, Biden will host a meeting with Slovenia's prime minister.