ross reynolds

Procession Held for Fallen Leominster Marine

Capt. Ross A. Reynolds' casket was returned to his hometown with an escort from Boston Logan International Airport

By Staff Reports

A procession was held Saturday to honor a Marine from Massachusetts who was killed in a NATO training exercise in Norway last month.

Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, was taking part in a NATO training exercise called Cold Response on March 18 when a U.S. military aircraft, a MV-22B Osprey, crashed south of Bodoe, Norway, killing all four crew members.

Reynolds' casket was returned to his hometown Saturday afternoon with an escort from Boston Logan International Airport. Flags at Boston police facilities were lowered to half-staff in honor of Reynolds.

Supporters and local residents lined the streets to watch the procession and show their support.

"We really wanted to make it a hero's welcome. We really want to be supportive of the family. So many people have wanted to express their support." one local resident said.

Once it reached Leominster, the procession route extended from Mechanic Street near Johnny Ro Park through downtown via West Street, then continued to Anderson Funeral Home via Maple Avenue, Merriam Avenue, South Street, Electric Avenue and Clarendon Street.

NBC10 Boston
