HINGHAM

Procession Scheduled for Hingham Marine Killed in Active Duty

Sgt. Matthew P. Partyka was a 2015 graduate of Hingham High School

By Jake Levin

Courtesy Photo

A young marine who died on active duty will be honored during a procession in his hometown of Hingham on Monday.

Sgt. Matthew P. Partyka, 24, passed away on July 3 at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. A 2015 graduate of Hingham High School, Sgt. Partyka's body will be returned to the town via Massachusetts State Police escort following planeside honors at 6:45 p.m. at Logan Airport, according to Town officials.

The procession will start around 7:15 p.m., officials said, beginning off the Derby Street exit from Route 3 south and continuing onto Whiting Street to Gardner Street, to Farm Hills Lane, back to Whiting Street, to Main Street and to Pond Street. The Town is asking residents along these areas to silently stand in respect with U.S. or Marine Corps flags, if possible.

A wake will be held for Partyka at Resurrection Church in Hingham on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. He'll be laid to rest with full military honors on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Cemetery in Hingham.

