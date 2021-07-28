Provincetown COVID Cluster Reaches 833 Cases

Nearly 100 new cases associated with the growing Provincetown COVID-19 cluster were reported in a day's time, bringing the total number to 833.

The cluster jumped Wednesday after another 300 cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the total number to 765. The previous report released over the weekend had attributed 430 cases with the outbreak.

The majority of cases have so far been found in Bay State residents. Out of the 833 cases, there have been 501 in Massachusetts residents, 210 of whom reside in Provincetown. The remainder of individuals who tested positive reside in other states.

Seven people have been hospitalized in connection with this cluster -- five from Massachusetts and two from out of state -- and no deaths have been reported, Town Manager Alex Morse said in a Facebook update Wednesday.

It wasn't that long ago that masks were required. They became less prevalent as vaccinations ramped up, but with cases back on the rise, they're becoming mandatory again indoors in certain places like Provincetown. The TEN takes a look at the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

Morse noted that the town's test positivity rates have improved since officials began watching the Provincetown cluster, from a peak of 15% on July 15 to a new low of 5.9% reported on July 27.

The Provincetown Board of Selectmen and Health Board voted unanimously Sunday to turn a week-old indoor mask advisory into a requirement. The mandate went into effect immediately and gave the town manager the authority to rescind or reinstate it based on COVID numbers. The cluster was first discovered after the Fourth of July.

The town continues to conduct COVID testing at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot at 2 Mayflower St. The free testing has been extended through Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Appointments are not required.

Provincetown officials are also working to procure and distribute 1,200 at-home COVID test kits to local businesses, residents and visitors.