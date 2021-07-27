765 Cases Now Associated With Provincetown COVID Cluster

Another 300 cases are now associated with the growing Provincetown COVID-19 cluster, bringing the total number of cases to 765.

The previous report released over the weekend had attributed 430 cases with the outbreak.

The Provincetown Board of Selectmen and Health Board voted unanimously Sunday to turn a week-old indoor mask advisory into a requirement. The mandate went into effect immediately and gave the town manager the authority to rescind or reinstate it based on COVID numbers. The cluster was first discovered after the Fourth of July.

Three people have been hospitalized in connection with this cluster, and no deaths have been reported, Town Manager Alex Morse said in a Facebook update Tuesday.

The majority of cases have so far been found in Bay State residents. Out of the 765 cases, there have been 469 in Massachusetts residents, 199 of whom reside in Provincetown. The remainder of individuals who tested positive reside in other states.

The town continues to conduct COVID testing at the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot at 2 Mayflower St. The free testing has been extended through Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Appointments are not required.

Provincetown officials are also working to procure and distribute 1,200 at-home COVID test kits to local businesses, residents and visitors.